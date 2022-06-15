NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library will hold a kick-off party for its summer reading program, Read Beyond the Beaten Path, on Wednesday, June 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Thursday, June 23, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Greg Lato, singer/songwriter and author, will be performing his new book and music launch “Everybody needs someone.” Jen Rolfsema from Creative Chica will be at the event for face painting.
The event will also include games, and registration for programs offered during the summer months. Sign up for the summer reading program that runs from June 20 to Aug. 12, to earn a chance to win prizes. All are welcome.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all programs, visit the Events calendar at https://nprovlib.org.
