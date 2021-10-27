NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave., announces the following programs.
• Local Author Series Storytime: Meet a local author every Saturday at 1 p.m. This five-week program is geared toward families with younger children.
A different writer will visit each week, read their picture book, chat with the kids, enjoy a craft project, and will also have their books available to purchase and sign.
On Nov. 6 Lauren Cardoso will read “Kind Katie.” Each participant will receive a raffle entry to win a basket full of local goodies each time they participate in this program. Registration is required.
• Halloween Party: Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. Join the Children’s Department staff for party games and a Halloween story.
Children will then trick-or-treat in a parade through the library. Costumes are encouraged. Registration is required. All ages are welcome. Register through the library website or call 401-353-5600, ext. 5, for more information.
• Mystery Book Club: Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. This month’s read is “Detective Inspector Huss,” by Helene Tursten. Meet with other people who enjoy reading and discussing mysteries. All are welcome. Registration is required and may be done online or by calling Sara at 401-353-5600, ext. 809.
• Two-Sentence Scary Story Contest: Patrons may submit any scary, terrifying or gruesome subject story. Each story must be two sentences and no more than 140 words in length. Entries must be received by Thursday, Oct. 28. Top three winners will win a sweet treat. Visit nprovlib.org for complete contest rules.
• Read with Pickle the Read Dog: Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. Pickle the dog loves listening to stories; bring one from home or choose one from the library. For children 4 and older who are learning or practicing reading.
Each participant will have a 10- to 15-minute time slot. Registration is required. For more information, call the children’s department.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all programs for kids, teens and adults, check out the events calendar at nprovlib.org .
