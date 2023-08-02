NORTH PROVIDENCE – As they did last year with the governor’s race, several town officials are jumping into another major race as a group.
A news release last week announcing that a “majority of North Providence Town Council” members are endorsing Democrat and Pawtucket Sen. Sandra Cano in the Congressional District 1 race.
The list included in the news release included Council President Dino Autiello and Councilors Ronald Baccala Jr., Steven Loporchio and Ken Amoriggi.
Mayor Charles Lombardi is also supporting Cano, who has a family with General Treasurer James Diossa, saying she is the only candidate with the experience that matters and ability to get things done.
Both Baccala and Loporchio were on stage last October at a campaign event for former Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus, a Republican, along with Lombardi’s Chief of Staff Fossa.
Asked about this latest foray into wider political endorsements, Baccala said he doesn’t know how moderate Cano is, but she’s the best of the options available. He said they spoke and she didn’t come across as progressive, which he likes, and he believes she won’t just support party lines but will listen to everyone.
Other candidates in the race have shown an unwillingness to work with Democrats who are not like them, said Baccala.
He pointed to Cano’s experience in business with Navigant Credit Union as well as her being a “family woman” as his reasons to support her.
If Cano doesn’t pull it off, said Baccala, rest assured that he will be campaigning door to door with the Republican in the race to make sure any other Democrat is defeated.
Chief of Staff Dick Fossa, who broke with Lombardi last year in supporting Kalus at her event and maintains a strong and vocal dislike for Gov. Dan McKee, Lombardi’s friend, over how McKee allegedly treated Fossa at a political gathering, told The Breeze he is generally staying out of this race, but is in no way supporting Lieutenant Gov. Sabina Matos in her bid for the seat.
Also at that “Democrats for Ashley” event last October was Planning Board member Shane Piche, owner of the Centredale Revival restaurant, who had butted heads with McKee on the state’s vaccine mandates and shutdowns during the pandemic.
Cano rival Aaron Regunberg responded to the North Providence endorsements this week.
“I don’t think that accepting an endorsement from someone means you’ve subscribed to all their beliefs, but I do think you can learn a lot from the kind of politicians a candidate surrounds themself with,” he said. “I’m proud to be endorsed by leaders who’ve been helping lead the fight against Donald Trump, like Congressman Jamie Raskin, who led Trump’s impeachment, and the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which David Cicilline helped to lead, and Sen. Bernie Sanders.”
Personally, he added, “I would not tout support from outspoken Trump backers like some of the North Providence leaders whose endorsements Sen. Cano has been seeking and accepting.”
Cano responded that her campaign is about building support networks across a spectrum of ideologies.
“My campaign is building a broad coalition of support from nearly every community in Congressional District One, from Woonsocket to Newport, and from North Providence to the East Side,” she said in a statement. “I am running for Congress to actually get things done for Rhode Islanders. In the real world, even strong progressives need to be able to talk to and work with people we don’t always agree with without compromising our values, and that includes some elected leaders here in Rhode Island. With our democracy on the line, we should be doing everything we can to build bridges and find common ground for the benefit of all Rhode Islanders and every American.”
In Baccala’s case, she said, he was adamant that while he disagrees with her politically, he believes she’s the person who will do what it takes to get his town what it needs. She said she needs to care about the whole district, not pick and choose those she’ll support, though she’ll never compromise her values in the process. She added that she would never turn her back on those who think differently from her, especially on elected officials who are working for their communities.
Other candidates in the congressional race declined to comment on the North Providence endorsements this week.
Loporchio worked with Cano at Navigant.
“Sandra has what it takes to represent us in Congress and be able to get things done,” he said in a statement. “She is a focused, driven individual who’s deeply connected to the community. That drive means she’ll stop at nothing in pursuit of what she knows is right — and she has the track record to show for it. I’m proud to stand with Sandra Cano for Congress.”
Autiello said he’s backing Cano because she has the experience to be effective in Congress that no other candidate has.
“She started out serving in local government, where she built an understanding of all the ways in which our federal delegation works with cities and towns to support everyday Rhode Islanders,” he said. “She knows the vital importance of staying connected to the community and working across all levels of government to bring results for the working people and small businesses that sustain our state. Sandra won’t just be a strong voice for our values in Congress, she’ll be dedicated and unwavering in service to the people of Rhode Island.”
Baccala said he appreciates an independent thinker who can see all sides of the issues. Cano is a level-headed, thoughtful, and deliberative person, he said, and “I trust her to always do the right thing, even when it’s hard, and not just fall in line. Her ability to work with all kinds of people while staying true to her values is admirable, and under the current political climate it’s exactly the kind of person we need in Congress.”
Amoriggi said that when he first met Cano, I was immediately struck by how driven and motivated she was to help the community. She’d only been here for a few years, he said, but “everything she did exuded the deep gratitude she had toward the country for the opportunity it offered to her family.”
“Sandra is the kind of person who earnestly wants to help her community, so she considers those voices in everything she does,” he said. “For North Providence and across much of the district, she understands that investing in infrastructure and supporting small businesses are essential to building a thriving Rhode Island economy.”
He cited her willingness to sit down with anyone and build relationships.
