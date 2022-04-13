NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Memorial Day Parade Committee is seeking the public’s assistance in naming a grand marshal to lead the parade on Monday, May 30. The grand marshal should be a retired veteran and reside in North Providence.
His or her duties would include leading the parade procession, either walking or riding, and speaking at the wreath-laying ceremony. Names must be submitted by Friday, April 29 via email at recdirector@northprovidenceri.gov. Include the name, address, military branch, years served, and a brief summary of why this person is most suited to receive this distinguished honor. Contact the Recreation Office at 401-719-1633 with any questions.
In addition, the town will be honoring North Providence residents who have served in the military and passed on. The public is invited to submit names and have them honored during the Memorial Day Parade. Names will be displayed throughout the parade route and honored at the wreath-laying ceremony. The deadline to submit names is Friday, May 13 via email at recdirector@northprovidenceri.gov or by phone at 401-719-1633.
