NORTH PROVIDENCE – Notable Works presents “Songs and Poems for the Earth and the Season” on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m., at the North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave.
The free event will feature the Notable Works Ensemble of Beth Shapira, soprano; Noreen Inglesi, composer, vocalist and former teacher for the town of North Providence; Anne Diamond, flute; Alison Shea, piano and Maria Bilyeu, cello. There will be a performance by some students from Stephen Olney School, directed by music teacher Greg Berger. Special guests include Anne Marie Vale, who taught music for North Providence for nearly 30 years, performing on the trumpet.
Besides a traditional holiday sing-along, there will be an open mic where poets will have an opportunity to share their original work about the Earth or about the season.
There will be a bin set up to collect donations for the North Providence Food Pantry. There will also be a donation bin for items such as socks, gloves or scarves, for the Notable Works’ Love Warms the Homeless Heart Tote Bag Program, which will help families and individuals in need this winter.
Following the performance, join Notable Works, the musicians and special guests for pizza provided by Domino’s Pizza of North Providence. For more information, visit www.notableworks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.