NORTH PROVIDENCE – Notable Works presents “Songs and Poems for the Earth and the Season” on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m., at the North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave.

The free event will feature the Notable Works Ensemble of Beth Shapira, soprano; Noreen Inglesi, composer, vocalist and former teacher for the town of North Providence; Anne Diamond, flute; Alison Shea, piano and Maria Bilyeu, cello. There will be a performance by some students from Stephen Olney School, directed by music teacher Greg Berger. Special guests include Anne Marie Vale, who taught music for North Providence for nearly 30 years, performing on the trumpet.

