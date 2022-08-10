NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave., has announced the following programs.

• End of Summer Reading Party – Fiesta!: Thursday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Celebrate with games, dancing with DJ Venom and a few surprises.

