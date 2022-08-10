NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave., has announced the following programs.
• End of Summer Reading Party – Fiesta!: Thursday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Celebrate with games, dancing with DJ Venom and a few surprises.
• Strategy Game Night: Betrayal at the House on the Hill: Aug. 15, 18, 22 and 25 at 3 p.m. Gather your group of three to six friends and sign up under one name for this escape-like board game. Build your haunted house room by room and wait to see what the house takes to turn one against the others.
• Middle School Book Club: Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. This month’s read is “Another Kind” by Cait May and Trevor Bream. Join this discussion, play games and meet up with friends.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all programs, visit the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org/.
