Julie Ann Dawson_Maxim Cover Girl_RI

Dawson

NORTH PROVIDENCE – With 15 years of acting and modeling experience under her belt, North Providence native Julie Ann Dawson, 32, decided this was the year to apply for the Maxim Cover Girl Competition.

She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and found out last Thursday that she is in the top 1 percent in the semifinals in a competition decided through votes. Dawson said she is “in shock and awe,” and is full of gratitude for all of the support she has received.

