NORTH PROVIDENCE – With 15 years of acting and modeling experience under her belt, North Providence native Julie Ann Dawson, 32, decided this was the year to apply for the Maxim Cover Girl Competition.
She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and found out last Thursday that she is in the top 1 percent in the semifinals in a competition decided through votes. Dawson said she is “in shock and awe,” and is full of gratitude for all of the support she has received.
The semifinals end this Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. (PST) and if she is still in the running, she will head to the finals. The grand prize will be announced on Thursday, Aug. 18.
The grand prize is to be on the cover of Maxim Magazine, which includes a multi-page interview spread, $25,000 cash, as well as being flown to Paris for a photo shoot with fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.
“Coming from the smallest town in the smallest state to a photo shoot in Paris is really mind-blowing,” she told The Breeze.
Dawson was born and raised in North Providence and after high school stayed in the Ocean State to attend the University of Rhode Island for journalism and public relations. She graduated magna cum laude and again stayed in Rhode Island to work.
“I wanted to follow my real passion which is acting and modeling,” she said, so she moved to New York for two years and then made the big cross-country move to LA.
She added, “I’ve always wanted to come out to LA and apply to be a Maxim Cover Girl. Something told me to apply this year.”
Growing up in North Providence, Dawson said she always knew she wanted to be on the stage entertaining. She was involved with school and church plays as well as dancing and competitive cheerleading. She was a cheerleader for 10 years starting with the North Providence Jets and then going through North Providence High School, and was a captain on each team.
“I realized I had a passion for entertaining people when I was 2 years old and into dance,” she said.
What sold her on the acting was when “Dan in Real Life” was filmed in Rhode Island and she was background actor.
“It just felt like magic to me,” she said. “I paid attention to everything. It felt like home.”
From there she got an agent and signed with Donahue Models, which propelled her modeling career. After her brief job stint in Rhode Island, her real love came calling and she left for New York to continue to pursue acting and modeling, which eventually led to the move west.
She still has family support back home in her mom Lynne Dawson and younger brother Dan. They relocated to Cumberland when Dawson was 21, she said, and support her each step of the way.
“They text me every morning and tell me they vote every day,” she said.
The reason this year was her time to go for the Maxim Cover, she said, was that nothing so far has gotten her to the top of the mountain in her career, despite 15 years of experience.
“This could open so many doors for me and give me visibility,” she said. “I want to take my career to getting leading and supporting roles in feature films or TV shows. It’s also a platform for me to send out a message, to always relentlessly pursue your dreams. Passion and purpose will lead to success even though it may take a few years.”
Her role model, a woman she said she had the chance to meet, is actress/model Charlize Theron. Theron also runs her own production company, which Dawson said is what she ultimately wants to do and would model her company after Theron’s.
Dawson calls herself an “Energizer bunny” as she keeps herself as busy as possible. She has tactical training experience, and is currently getting a green belt in krav maga. She is also a self-taught artist during her free time, painting acrylics on canvas.
Another thing about Dawson that draws her apart from the competition is being a wrestler. Being involved in indie films, she said, they try to get a celebrity to boost distribution and through that she met many professional wrestlers. Some even told her she resembles Stacy Keibler.
“I used to watch wrestling with my brother and I thought it would be awesome to try training,” she said.
She did six months of training with professional wrestler Kevin Landry in Holyoke, Mass. She did a show in San Diego with all-star wrestlers, but decided in the end that training to be a wrestler was a full-time job and she chose to go back to her first love of acting and modeling.
“Professional wrestling is pretty wild,” she said.
While pursuing acting and modeling, Dawson formed her own business along the way in 2016.
“I’m a reiki master teacher,” she said.
That includes being an intuitive healer with a mastery in different energy healing techniques and CEO of Chakra To Ya. She has clients as well as programs and webinars online.
“Helping others is a big part of my life,” she said.
Though she enjoys helping others, she’s often reluctant to ask for help herself.
“I can say this competition has opened me up to asking for things,” she said. “I’ve always been very independent and will take action myself. This competition has led me to open up my voice and heart, putting myself outside my comfort zone.”
To vote for Dawson (daily), visit maximcovergirl.com/2022/julie-ann-dawson. Find more of her work at www.julieanndawson.com.
