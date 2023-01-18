Naeelah Desanges, a senior at North Providence High School, involves herself in an array community service projects, including her latest: setting up a prom dress collection, in which more than 100 dresses have been collected so far.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Naeelah Desanges, a North Providence High School senior, says she is “extrinsically and intrinsically motivated” to be involved in the North Providence and NPHS community in many ways.
“I was encouraged to give back to the community and do extracurricular activities that benefited not only me, but others,” she told The North Providence Breeze. “That’s been instilled in me since I was young.”
Desanges is an honors student and the editor-in-chief of The Cougar Courier, the NPHS student newspaper, in addition to being the vice president of the senior class and the vice president of Healing Hands, a club that raises money through various fundraisers each month to give back to the local and global community.
Last year, Healing Hands ran a clothing drive for those suffering in Ukraine, collecting 20 boxes and two barrels full of jackets, clothes and shoes, which they gave to a local Ukrainian Church to be shipped directly to Ukraine.
Desanges is now marrying her love of fashion, sustainability, social media and community by running a prom dress drive. The drive accepts donations and will allow those who need a prom dress to pick one out free of charge. With help from Stefania’s Boutique in Cranston, Desanges has collected more than 100 dresses to this point.
Class vice president and nearly at the top of the class academically, Desanges says she is trying to start a NPHS student of the month highlight, where teachers can nominate one upperclassman and one underclassman each month who they feel are passionate and engaged in their classes. From there, other students will vote on which of their peers they believe deserve to be acknowledged.
“I want all students to have a chance to be recognized and appreciated,” Desanges explained. “I want to give them a platform where they can share what they’re proud of.”
In all that she does, Desanges puts an emphasis on advocating for others and being someone who can shine light on those who may feel “invisible” in their community.
Desanges advocates for her peers at NPHS outside of school by acting as a representative on the Rhode Island Department of Education Student Advisory Council. Working alongside Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, Desanges is able to be the “mouthpiece” for her student body, voicing any comments or concerns that her classmates may have.
When she’s not at school, Desanges can be found at the North Providence Library, where she works as a reference associate. The position gives her the opportunity to organize programs and run events. Last year, she planned an art show where participants ages 5 or older could congregate and display their art.
“It created an outlet for people to showcase their talent,” she said.
Holding a job at the library also helps Desanges learn more about the people of North Providence, as she interacts with patrons and connects with those she has met through volunteering at town events with the North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission.
Being involved in so many activities, Desanges says she relies on her “amazing support system” of family, friends and teachers. “They’ve all contributed to who I am today… my life is like a stained glass window and each piece is a different person in my life.”
She recently served as emcee at the town’s inauguration ceremony after impressing Mayor Charles Lombardi at a previous school event.
When presented with a new opportunity, Desanges recounts advice from her father: “Busy doesn’t always mean productive.” From there, she says she must determine what she has time for, saying, “Energy is a currency so I want to make sure I’m using my energy where it’s beneficial.”
As college acceptance letters roll in, Desanges says she is trying to figure out where she wants to spend the next four years. She plans on staying on the East Coast, but hasn’t made any decisions quite yet. She says she does know that she would like to major in marketing or public relations, and eventually wants to start her own business.
“No matter where I go, I’ll make the best of it and do whatever I can to help the community that I’m in,” she said.
Editor’s note: Desanges will be writing some student columns for NPHS through the remainder of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.