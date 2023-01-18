Naeelah Desanges
Buy Now

Naeelah Desanges, a senior at North Providence High School, involves herself in an array community service projects, including her latest: setting up a prom dress collection, in which more than 100 dresses have been collected so far.

 breeze photo by Sofia Barr

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Naeelah Desanges, a North Providence High School senior, says she is “extrinsically and intrinsically motivated” to be involved in the North Providence and NPHS community in many ways.

“I was encouraged to give back to the community and do extracurricular activities that benefited not only me, but others,” she told The North Providence Breeze. “That’s been instilled in me since I was young.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.