NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence High School, 1828 Mineral Spring Ave., will hold an 8th Grade Open House on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. in the Auditorium.Learn more about early enrollment, advanced placement courses, CTE Pathways, language lab and more.
