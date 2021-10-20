NORTH PROVIDENCE – Members of the North Providence Police Department, at Officer Robert Brown’s suggestion, have donated officers’ previously worn jackets to the security staff at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.
Brown said he collected the jackets to donate because the department has switched from its former black jackets to blue jackets.
Staff at Fatima thanked police for their donation.
Police said the jackets were repurposed by removing department patches and police insignias. Brown also organized getting them cleaned before donating them.
“Partnerships and relationships are maintained and built stronger with supporting each other,” said police in a statement. “Great job, Officer Brown, for this outside-of-the-box thinking.”
