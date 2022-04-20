NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence library announces the following events for April school vacation.
• Pajama Storytime: today, Wednesday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. Open to ages up to age 5 with adult. Come dressed in PJs to hear some stories around the “campfire.” Sing camp songs and make a fun craft. Registration required.
• Mini Golf at the Library: Thursday, April 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. Come see the Children’s Department transformed into a mini-golf course. All are welcome to drop in.
• Spring Flower Planting: Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. Plant flower seeds to take home and grow. Family program, registration required.
• Craft-a-Palooza: All week, drop in any day in the Children’s Department to use leftover crafts to make something new. All supplies provided.
• The Rhode Island 39 Club: Monday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. Join author and historian Marty Podskoch for a talk about his new travel book, “The Rhode Island 39 Club,” that encourages people to visit all 39 towns and villages in R.I. All are welcome to attend; registration is required.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all programs, check out the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.