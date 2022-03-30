NORTH PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Council 94, American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO announced that J. Michael Downey was re-elected as president at the 39th annual convention. The convention was held virtually via Zoom on March 26.
Additional officers elected include: Mary Townsend, executive vice president; Claire Newell, treasurer; David Hoffman, recording secretary; Michael McDonald, state vice president; and Walter Hartley, municipal vice-president.
Executive Board members include: Kevin Allard, Michaela Bolano, Barry Brothers, Fred Cavallaro, Lynn Clark, Jason Kane, Kwame Larbi, J. Rafael Martinez, Renee Massie, Tracy McDermott, John Monse, Anthony Peters, Cristobal Rodriguez, and Romeo Turgeon.
Trustees include: Sherry DiBiase, Gina Friedman, John Rose, and Erin Shannon.
Sergeant-at-Arms is Mark Brayall.
Council 94 represents over 4,000 state employees, 4,000 municipal employees and 350 private sector employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.