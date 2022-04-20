NORTH PROVIDENCE – For nearly 20 years, the Armenian National Committee of RI has been hosting a flag-raising ceremony at the North Providence Town Hall to mark the Armenian genocide.
The event has been canceled for the past two years, but is returning this year.
The committee will be honoring Leonard Arzoomanian and Margaret Danielian (posthumously).
Join in at Town Hall, 2000 Smith St., this Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. for the raising of the Armenian flag, with refreshments to follow.
