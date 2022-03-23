PROVIDENCE – Rep. Arthur Corvese is sponsoring legislation to make it easier to find affordable housing by creating an online database of units in the state.
The legislation (2022-H 7944), which is part of the legislative package announced last week to help address the state’s housing crisis, would assist Rhode Islanders in their search for housing they can afford in their community.
According to a news release, Corvese’s bill requires the Statewide Planning Division to establish an affordable housing online database that shall include a list of low and moderate income housing units in the state, identified by each municipality, and a list of available affordable housing units along with contact information for the rental or purchase of these units.
The database would also track affordable developments that are on the horizon. It would list the number of active applications for comprehensive permits to build affordable housing as well as the number of permits issued for affordable housing plans, aggregated by each municipality.
The bill also beefs up data collection and transparency at Rhode Island Housing Corporation, requiring it to collect data on certain funds and fees received and used by municipalities and their public housing agencies and on fees and payments in lieu of taxes. It also requires semi-annual status reports on funds collected and expended by the corporation, and the projects and number of units it has created.
The bill was introduced March 7, and has been assigned to the House Municipal Government and Housing Committee. It is cosponsored by Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro, Rep. Thomas E. Noret, Rep. Robert D. Phillips, and Rep. Gregg Amore.
