PROVIDENCE – Rep. William W. O’Brien, District 54, announced that he has introduced several bills that strengthen Rhode Island’s animal protection laws. O’Brien, a strong advocate for animal protection laws, received the 2021 Defenders of Animals’ Human Heroes Award, noted a news release.
The first bill (2022-H 7412) would make it illegal to conduct, sponsor, walk, exhibit or operate a traveling show or circus that includes live wild or other exotic animals on any public or private land in Rhode Island. The legislation would not apply to domestic animals such as farm animals or educational exhibits.
The second bill (2022-H 7572) he introduced would prohibit a person convicted of killing an animal, or of unnecessary cruelty to animals amounting to torture, from owning or exercising control of an animal for life. Any animal involved in the offense would be forfeited to the Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
The third bill (2022-H 7573) would create a legal process for former cohabitating parties to determine ownership of pets through the District Court.
The final piece of legislation (2022-H 7574) in O’Brien’s 2022 animal protection legislative package would prohibit the declawing of a cat or other animal unless a licensed veterinarian has determined that the procedure is necessary for a therapeutic purpose. Any person who violates this section would be subject to a fine of not more than $1,000.
All four bills have been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.
