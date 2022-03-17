NORTH PROVIDENCE – State Rep. William W. O’Brien, District 54, has introduced a bill that will increase the income tax modification for pension and annuity income.
“As costs continue to climb for Rhode Islanders, this bill will help our retirees and individuals living on fixed incomes keep a lot more of their money during tax season. Retirees have worked hard their entire lives and it is only right for them to be able to hold on to more of their retirement money that was earned during their decades of employment and service,” O’Brien stated in a news release.
The legislation (2022-H 7660) would allow a modification for up to $50,000 of taxable pension and/or annuity income that is included in federal adjusted gross income for tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2023. Currently, the modification is capped at $15,000.
The bill has been referred to the R.I. House Finance Committee.
