PROVIDENCE – State Rep. William W. O’Brien, representing District 54 in North Providence, has reintroduced his legislation (2022-H 7193) that would allow social gaming in private residences, public taverns, and private clubs.
O’Brien’s bill would legalize activities such as Super Bowl “squares” and NCAA Basketball Tournament bracket “pools” as long as there is a social relationship between participants and no person other than the participants receives anything of value.
“Now that Rhode Island has legalized sports betting, and it is proving very successful, there is no reason why every office pool or good-natured wager between friends and family should remain technically a crime. This is a reasonable and practical bill that corrects this problem in state law,” O’Brien said in a news release.
O’Brien introduced the legislation for the past several sessions. The bill further establishes that no entry fees or proceeds from the gaming can be paid to the house, host, owner or manager of the establishment or private residence.
The bill has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.
