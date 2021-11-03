PROVIDENCE – At a recent celebration, Citizens Financial Group CEO Bruce Van Saun congratulated 104 colleagues who have been with the bank for 25 years or more including North Providence resident Sara Rogozan-Deal.
These colleagues will have specially inscribed bricks bearing their names installed outside the headquarters at One Citizens Plaza in Providence.
More than 2,300 colleagues have been honored with bricks since the bank started the tradition in 1999.
