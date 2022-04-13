PROVIDENCE –The Rhode Island Clean Water Association has honored House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Sen. Dawn Euer as its 2022 Legislators of the Year.
The award recognizes outstanding legislative contributions to ensuring clean water for Rhode Island.
According to a press release, Shekarchi, Ruggerio, Carson and Euer were honored for their work on the landmark Act on Climate (2021-S 0078A, 2021-H 5445A), legislation enacted last year to create an enforceable commitment to reduce all climate emissions from transportation, buildings, heating and electricity in Rhode Island to net-zero by 2050.
Carson and Euer were honored for sponsoring the legislation, and Shekarchi and Ruggerio were honored for their leadership in its passage.
The award was announced during the Rhode Island Clean Water Legislative Summit, held March 31 at the Statehouse.
