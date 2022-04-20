NORTH PROVIDENCE – Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio will host a local RentReliefRI application assistance event on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at North Providence High School, 1828 Mineral Spring Ave.
Appointments are required for application support. To register, visit RIHousing.com/RentReliefRI-Appointments.
Administered by RIHousing, RentReliefRI provides assistance to Rhode Island renters struggling to pay their rent or utilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rhode Island renters having trouble covering rent and/or utility payments may qualify for a total of 18 months of assistance.
The program can pay for rent and utilities owed back to April 1, 2020, and can also cover up to three months of upcoming rent.
Renters may apply for help with paying for utilities, even if they do not need help paying for rent. Applicants must meet certain income limits and eligibility requirements, and funds will be paid directly to landlords and utility service providers.
RentReliefRI assistance does not need to be reimbursed or paid back.
To learn more about RentReliefRI and how to apply for assistance, visit RIHousing.com/RentReliefRI. To reach the RentReliefRI Call Center, call 1-855-608-8756.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.