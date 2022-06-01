PROVIDENCE – The Senate on Tuesday approved legislation sponsored by President Dominick J. Ruggerio, District 4, North Providence, Providence, to establish labor standards for renewable energy projects.
The bill (2022-S 2740A) applies to renewable energy projects with a capacity of two megawatts or more that commence construction on or after April 1, 2023, and receive financial incentives, tax relief or subsidies from the state or a quasi-public entity.
The legislation sets requirements regarding the use of labor peace agreements on such projects, the incorporation of apprenticeship programs by contractors, and the payment of prevailing wages to workers. It also outlines compliance and record-keeping requirements, with enforcement authority vested in the Department of Labor and Training.
“This legislation builds on our work to transition to a renewable energy economy, including the historic Act on Climate,” Ruggerio said in a news release. “It will bring the quality and expertise of union labor to bear on critical renewable energy projects. Through apprenticeships, it will help train the next generation of workers for high-paying, in-demand jobs. It will help us create a skilled and robust workforce for this new economy while establishing critical protections for workers.”
Ruggerio’s legislation was cosponsored by Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey, Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, and Sen. Dawn Euer.
