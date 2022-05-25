PROVIDENCE – The Senate has approved legislation from President Dominick J. Ruggerio to establish new requirements for the provision of care to abused animals.
The legislation (S-2443A) establishes a procedure for the owner or guardian of an animal in the custody of the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to pay reasonable expenses for the animal’s care, including shelter and food.
If the owner or guardian neither provides payment nor petitions District Court for the return of the animal within a set timeframe, the animal may be forfeited to the RISPCA through a court petition.
“Pets deserve protection from cruelty and abuse, and people who engage in such deplorable behavior should be held accountable for their actions. That includes providing for the care of animals that have suffered due to their negligence or mistreatment – and, if they fail to meet their obligations, surrendering their ownership rights,” Ruggerio said in a statement. “I’m thankful to my Senate colleagues for supporting this legislation, and I’m proud of our work together to advance numerous animal protection bills during my time in the General Assembly.”
The legislation has been referred to the House Committee on Judiciary.
