PROVIDENCE – The Senate today passed legislation introduced by President Dominick J. Ruggerio that would make the Real Jobs Rhode Island program permanent.
The Real Jobs Rhode Island Act (2022-S 2815) would establish the program in order to create an industry-led system to advance the skills of the state’s workforce, grow the state’s economy and increase sustainable employment for middle class working families, stated a news release.
“Real Jobs Rhode Island has been one of the state’s greatest success stories,” said Ruggerio, who has championed the program since its inception in 2015. “Since it’s driven by actual industry experience, the program can correlate the needs of employers with the needs of workers and the talent of job trainers. It’s a win-win for everybody involved: Businesses can compete globally, workers can get the training and careers they want, and the state’s economy flourishes.”
The program seeks to coordinate nearly all state and federally funded workforce development programs and align them with the demands of Rhode Island’s largest and/or growing industry sectors, as identified by sector and strategic partnerships.
Those partnerships build workforce solutions to address their unique workforce challenges. Solutions can include placing new employees into immediate job openings; upskilling current employees to advance skills and/or remain competitive; helping business owners and entrepreneurs advance their ventures; and creating pipelines of talent for the future.
Currently, there are 34 Real Jobs R.I. partnerships. By the end of 2021, Real Jobs R.I. had served 12,827 participants and 1,814 businesses.
The measure now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.
