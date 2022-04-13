PROVIDENCE — The Senate has passed the Plastic Waste Reduction Act that was introduced by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio.
The legislation (2022-S 2446) is designed to reduce the use of plastic bags by retail establishments by offering recyclable bag options and providing penalties for violations.
“We all know how dangerous plastic pollution is to the health of our oceans and marine life, and how it contributes to climate change,” said Ruggerio in a news release. “Several Rhode Island jurisdictions have already enacted similar policies to promote and encourage the use of recyclable bags, and I think it’s appropriate to be consistent throughout the state.”
Plastics that enter the marine environment break down through wave action and sunlight into smaller pieces called microplastics, which can be ingested by marine life, the release notes, putting Rhode Island’s fishing industries and aquatic ecosystems at risks. The legislation also acknowledges that plastic bags and thin plastic films are the predominant contaminant of recycling loads in R.I., and that single-use plastic bags have impacts on a local and global scale. Under the legislation, retail sales establishments would be prohibited from making available any single-use plastic checkout bag or any paper checkout bag that is not a recyclable paper bag or a paper carryout bag at restaurants.
The act would take effect within one year from the establishment of regulations by the Department of Environmental Management or on Jan. 1, 2024, whichever occurs first.
The measure now moves to the House of Representatives, where similar legislation (2022-H 7065) has been introduced by Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee.
