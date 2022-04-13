NORTH PROVIDENCE – Shiloh Gospel Temple Ministries will hold a Good Friday procession on Friday, April 15.
The march is open to all churches and denominations. Participants will meet at 974 Charles St., at 1 p.m. The procession will begin at 3 p.m., and return to the starting point for refreshments. A Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m., at the church.
Participants are encouraged to bring banners, signs, and posters in praise of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ while praying for the city and country. For more information, call Eric Perry at 401-559-6265 or Nancy Perry at 401-286-0007.
