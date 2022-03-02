NORTH PROVIDENCE – A St. Patrick/St. Joseph celebration will be held at the Knights of Columbus Dillon Council, 1675 Douglas Ave., on Sunday, March 13, at 1 p.m.
The menu will include soup, corned beef and cabbage (due to a shortage of corned beef, roast beef may be substituted), potatoes, roast chicken, rice pilaf, zeppoles, coffee.
The cost is $25 for adults; $15 for children under 12. For reservations, call Bob Lynch at 401-524-2674 or email rlynch1@cox.net by Monday, March 7.
