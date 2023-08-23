NORTH PROVIDENCE - Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youths 14-18 years after unintentional injuries, according to research from the Centers for Disease and Prevention.
The Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals and the Southern Providence County Prevention Coalition coordinated by Tri-County Community Action Agency, are joining forces to tackle this growing public health crisis among teens, states a news release.
Staff from SPC will be collaborating with educators and/or support personnel in the coalition’s area middle and high schools who have direct contact with students to help them recognize the signs of mental health distress and whether a student is at risk for suicide.
Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Pittsburgh – supported by the National Institute of Mental Health – developed a screening tool to decrease suicide risk among adolescents with depression, states a news release. The Columbia Lighthouse Project, also known as the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale is an evidence-based tool that supports suicide risk assessment through a series of simple questions that anyone can ask. Answers to the questions will identify risk, assess severity and immediacy of risk, and gauge the level of support the person needs.
The Southern Providence Prevention Coalition will be implementing the program at the start of the 2023-2024 school season in September. For more information about theinitiative and to enroll in the training, contact Patricia Sweet, director of the Southern Providence Prevention Coalition, at 401-510-1903.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.