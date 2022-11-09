Syroya Eugene owner Syroya's Bakery
Syroya Eugene stands by her sweets cooler holding a tray of Oreo cupcakes she baked from scratch. She held a grand opening of her bakery, Syroya’s Bakery, 1860 Mineral Spring Ave., last Saturday.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Syroya Eugene held a grand opening of her new bakery, Syroya’s Bakery, 1860 Mineral Spring Ave. near North Providence High School, last Saturday, officially starting business as the first minority woman-owned bakery in town.

Eugene, 41, was born and raised in Providence and got her start in an incubator space on Main Street in Pawtucket. She does not have a typical background in cooking or baking, but went to school to become a scientist.

