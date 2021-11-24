NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• A “Deck The Halls” Grab & Go hot lunch is offered to members on Thursday, Dec. 9. Lunch is sponsored by Golden Crest and catered by BAR 101. Menu includes stuffed shells with meatballs, antipasto salad, roll with butter, and beverage. Special dessert provided by state Sen. Dominick Ruggerio. Reservations are limited. Call 401-231-0742.
• URI SNAP-Ed presents “Mindful Eating During The Holidays” Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. Sample a fall favorite recipe and take home a free recipe calendar for 2022. Call the center at 401-231-0742 to register.
• Universal Healthcare will be at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to present Medicare Made Simple. This free informational seminar will provide information about Medicare coverage options.
• “Reflections” returns to the Mancini Center Thursday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. Join Brenda Pannone as she creates a sense of welcome, safety and sacred space.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m.
• United Healthcare will be at the Mancini Center on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to review and answer questions regarding the 2022 United Healthcare Medicare Plans.
See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com .
Day trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: Nov. 27, Christmas at Newport Mansions; Dec. 4, Christmas Prelude at Kennebunkport, Maine; Dec. 11, Christmas Time Concert at Reagle Music Theatre in Waltham, Mass. For reservations, contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
