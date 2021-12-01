NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs:
• “Ask the Doctor” is a new Q & A column written for the Mancini Center by Dr. Giordano-Perez, medical director for Tri-County Community Action Agency Health Center. He will address medical questions sent in by members and share his analysis in the center’s newsletter. Submit your question to npmcprograms@northprovidenceri.gov or visit the front desk at the Mancini Center. Personal information will be kept confidential.
• Universal Healthcare will be at the Mancini Center Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., to present “Medicare Made Simple.” This free informational seminar will provide information on Medicare coverage options.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Thursday, Dec. 2, 10 to 11 a.m.
• United Healthcare will be at the Mancini Center on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., to review and answer questions regarding the 2022 United Healthcare Medicare plans.
• “Reflections” returns to the center on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. Join Brenda Pannone as she creates a sense of welcome, safety and sacred space.
• A representative from SNAP-Ed will visit the center on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., to provide information about the program, review eligibility for benefits and to assist with completing necessary forms.
• See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
• Day trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include a Dec. 11, ChristmasTime Concert at Reagal Music Theatre in Waltham, Mass. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
