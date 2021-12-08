NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• URI SNAP-Ed will present Holiday Recipe Sugar Swaps on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. Learn how to cut back on sugar and make substitutions to your favorite recipes. Sample a new recipe that uses a sugar swap. Call 401-231-0742 to register.
• The center offers more than 20 fitness and wellness classes for ages 60 and above. Annual memberships are $10 for North Providence residents and $15 for non-residents. Visit www.mancinicenter.com .
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 10 to 11 a.m.
• The Fitness Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required.
• The Billiards Room is open for pool Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Day trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include Dec. 11, Christmas Time Concert at Reagle Music Theatre in Waltham, Mass. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
