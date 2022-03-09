NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• A new Craftastic class begins on Thursday, March 10, at 10 a.m. A new project is introduced weekly or bi-weekly. All materials are included. Space is limited. Registration is required. Call 401-231-0742.
• Hi-Lo Jack Free Play begins on Monday, March 14, at 1 p.m. The card room is now open to members on Monday afternoons for Hi-Lo Jack games. There is no league, just casual card playing. Players of all skill levels are welcome. Space is limited and registration is required. Call 401-231-0742.
Free blood pressure Screenings will be available to members Monday, March 14, 10-11 a.m. No appointments necessary.
• URI Pharmacy Outreach will offer a presentation on CBD. Learn what CBD is, where it is extracted from and its differing properties from marijuana. Register by calling the Mancini Center.
• The Insight Support Group will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 10:30 a.m. This group brings together individuals who are living with vision loss to help with the isolation, loneliness and frustration they may be experiencing. Open to all adults 60 and older. To register, contact Rick Andrade at 401-941-3322.
See a complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
• The Mancini Center is offering day trips and short excursions to senior members. Reservations are available for Springtime in Rhode Island, May 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The trip includes a visit to the largest u-pick tulip farm in New England, a bouquet of tulips to take home, lunch on your own at the Coast Guard House, a visit to a local glassblower and homemade ice cream.
• Day Trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: May 15, Encore Casino Boston; July 17, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
