NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• URI SNAP-Ed presents “Reach Your Goals, Step By Step,” the first session in the four-part series “Eat Smart, Live Strong,” on Tuesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. Learn how to set goals and track achievements by measuring fruit and vegetable intake and physical activity levels. Call the center to register.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members on Thursdays, March 24 and 31, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary.
• The center’s card room is open for Hi-Lo-Jack Free Play on Mondays, 1-3 p.m. There is no league, just casual card playing. Players of all skill levels are welcome. Registration Required.
• The new Craftastic class meets every Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m., beginning March 17. Learn new techniques and create a new craft each week. This week’s craft is a spring, Easter door hanger. All materials are included. Space is limited. Registration is required. Call 401-231-0742.
Book a Trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip.
• Springtime in Rhode Island, Thursday, May 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit the largest u-pick tulip farm in New England and bring home a fresh handpicked bouquet. The bouquet is included. Lunch is on your own at the panoramic Coast Guard House. Following lunch, enjoy a fun experience with a local glassblower, and then complete the day with a visit to a homemade ice cream shop. $60 per person.
• Journey Through the Arts, Wednesday, June 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This tour will immerse you into Providence’s world of creative arts featuring visits to the Rhode Island School of Design, the award-winning Steel Yard, the WaterFire Arts Center and more. There will be a stop for lunch at CAV. Price includes everything at $75 per person.
• Lighthouse Cruise, Tuesday, July 12, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Take a tour boat for a narrated cruise past 10 of these lighthouses and many famous Rhode Island sights in the middle of sparkling Narragansett Bay. Enjoy lunch at the Quonset ‘O’ Club before the tour. Price includes everything at $80 per person.
• Newport Sail & Lunch at Castle Hill, Wednesday, July 27, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Enjoy lunch at the Castle Hill Inn. Then, relax aboard a classic schooner as you take a sail around Newport harbor and the east passage of Narragansett Bay. Price includes everything at $115 per person.
• Beautiful Block Island, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy a day on the island with beautiful lighthouses, walking trails, bluffs and beaches. Includes round-trip ferry, island tour and hop on/off shuttle service throughout the day. The cost is $95 per person.
• Day Trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: May 15, Encore Casino Boston; July 17, Yankees vs Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
