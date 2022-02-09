NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., lists the following programs.
• URI Pharmacy Outreach presents “Healthy Heart/Heart Attack,” Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. Learn the best practices recommended by doctors to develop and maintain a healthy heart, and signs, symptoms, causes and risk factors of heart attacks. 401-231-0742 to sign up.
• Insight Support Group, Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 10:30 a.m., for individuals living with vision loss. Call Rick Andrade at 401-941-3322 to register.
• A SHIP counselor from Tri-County, Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, to provide health insurance information.
• “Addressing Alzheimer’s” on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. Learn the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s, signs and symptoms, and the existing and advancing treatments.
• Smartphone Workshop for members on Friday, Feb. 18. Android phone users will meet at 10 a.m. and iPhone users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Thursday, Feb. 10 and Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary.
See a complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com .
