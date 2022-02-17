NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Clinical Informational Presentation: Thursday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. “Addressing Alzheimer’s” provided by Alzheimer’s Disease and Memory Disorders of Rhode Island Hospital. Learn the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease, the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease and the existing and advancing treatments for this disease. Register in person or call the Mancini Center at 401-231-0742.
• Verizon will be conducting a Smartphone Workshop for members on Friday, Feb. 18. Android phone users will meet at 10 a.m., and iPhone users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Wednesday, Feb. 16; Tuesday, Feb. 22, and Thursday, Feb. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary.
See list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com .
