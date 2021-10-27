NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m.
• Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island will be at the Mancini Center, Thursday, Nov. 4, from 1 to 2 p.m., to review and answer your questions regarding the 2022 BCBSRI Medicare Plans.
• Universal Healthcare will be at the Mancini Center on Friday, Nov. 5, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., to present “Medicare Made Simple.” This free informational seminar will provide information about Medicare coverage options, what’s new for the upcoming year and Parts A, B, C & D.
• Washington Trust will be holding its Community Shred Day at the Mancini Center on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/tj4bsz98 for more information.
• United Healthcare will be at the center on Monday, Nov. 8, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., to review and answer questions regarding the 2022 United Healthcare Medicare Plans.
• The Fitness Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required. The Billiards Room is open for pool Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Look for a complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com .
• The Mancini Center is offering day trips and short excursions to senior members. Reservations are available for an upcoming show at the Newport Playhouse, Dec. 7, “Christmas for Carol.” The show includes a buffet lunch. Contact the Mancini Center at 401-231-0742 for details.
• Day trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: Nov. 7, Encore Casino in Boston; Nov. 27, New York City; Dec. 1, Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony at The Hanover Theatre in Worcester, Mass.; Dec. 4, Christmas Prelude at Kinnebunkport, Maine; Dec. 11; “ChristmasTime 2021” featuring The Rockettes at Reagle Music Theatre in Waltham, Mass. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
