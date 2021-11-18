NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Universal Healthcare will be at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m., to present Medicare Made Simple.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members on Thursday, Nov. 18, 10-11 a.m.
• United Healthcare will be at the Mancini Center on Monday, Nov. 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m., to review and answer questions regarding the 2022 United Healthcare Medicare Plans.
• The Fitness Center and the Billiards Room are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required for the Fitness Center. Look for our complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com .
• Day trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: Nov. 27, Christmas at Newport Mansions; Dec. 4, Christmas Prelude at Kinnebunkport, Maine; Dec. 11, luncheon at the Chateau and 2021 ChristmasTime Concert at the Reagle Music Theatre in Waltham, Mass. For reservations, contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
