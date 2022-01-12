NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Free blood pressure screenings for members Thursday, Jan. 13 and Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointment required.
• Craft class on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. Create your own unique valentine door hanger. Supplies are provided. Space is limited. Register by calling 401-231-0742 or stop by the front desk.
• The Insight Support Group meets Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. This group brings together individuals who are living with vision loss to help with isolation, loneliness and frustration they may be experiencing. Open to ages 60 and older. Call to register, 401-941-3322.
• URI Pharmacy Outreach presents “GERD,” Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. Provides a basic understanding of GERD. Learn about lifestyle and drug choices for the treatment of this common digestive condition. To register, call 401-231-0742 or stop by the front desk.
Visit www.mancinicenter.com.
