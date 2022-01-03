NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following events.
• A Reflections program, led by Brenda Pannone, will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m.
• A Boom Move & Muscle program is offered on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. This combination class blends a dance-inspired workout with muscle conditioning intervals to improve cardiovascular health and muscular endurance.
• Meditation with Mary is held Wednesdays at 11 a.m. This guided meditation is intended to relax your body and calm your mind.
• The Mancini Center offers over 20 Fitness & Wellness classes to seniors over 60 years of age. Memberships for 2022 are available now. The fee is $10 for North Providence residents, and $15 for non-residents.
• The Fitness Center is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required.
• The Billiards Room is open for pool Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
