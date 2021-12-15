NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 10 to 11 a.m.
• The Insight Support Group will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m. This group brings together individuals who are living with vision loss to help with isolation, loneliness and frustration they may be experiencing. Open to anyone 60+. To register, contact Rick Andrade at 401-941-3322.
• ROC Steady is a new chair exercise program designed especially for older adults who have complications standing during a fitness regimen. Seniors with balance deficits, injuries and disabilities will benefit from this class. Instructor Lisa Cruz will guide participants through a 45-minute light chair exercise class. ROC Steady takes place on Fridays at 1 p.m.
• The Mancini Center offers over 20 Fitness & Wellness classes to seniors over 60 years of age. Memberships are available now. Annual memberships are $10 for North Providence residents and $15 for non-residents. See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com .
• The Fitness Center and Billiards Room are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required for the fitness room.
• The North Providence Mancini Center is seeking volunteers. There are many volunteer opportunities available.
Stop by the reception desk for a volunteer application or visit www.mancinicenter.com .
