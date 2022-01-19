NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• A Valentine Door Hanger craft class will be offered on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. Learn step-by-step how to make a door hanger just in time for Valentine’s Day. Supplies are included. There is no fee. Space is limited. Register by calling the Mancini Center.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members today, Wednesday, Jan. 19 and Thursday, Jan. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary.
• The clinical informational presentation “Building A Resilient Brain,” provided by Alzheimer’s Disease and Memory Disorders of R.I. Hospital, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. Join Terry Fogerty for more tips and tricks to help strengthen your memory as you age. Register in person or call the Mancini Center at 401-231-0742.
See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.