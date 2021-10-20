NORTH PROVIDENCE – A surveyor is now inspecting properties on Ann Street, Obed Avenue, and Oliver Street as the town does its homework on the planned sale of three more properties previously owned by National Grid.
The town purchased a collection of 20 properties for $200,000 from National Grid last year, and Mayor Charles Lombardi made the immediate guarantee that officials would make back at least that amount in potential sales, while also maintaining some properties for playgrounds and other uses.
Lombardi said there are three or four properties in active consideration to be sold on those three streets, and all will be offered to abutting property owners to have the opportunity to add them to their existing properties.
The Breeze reported last week that the Town Council had approved the sale of a property on Charlotte Street. The Ricci family agreed to purchase that property for about $27,000, and a conservation agreement prohibits development unless the owner comes back some day to have the property reassessed and then pays the difference.
