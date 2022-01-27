NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Tri-County Community Action Agency Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program seeks applications from individuals and families in need of help with their fuel bills.
Homeowners and renters alike may apply for heating assistance and weatherization services. The program location at 11 Emanuel St. serves the towns of Johnston, North Providence, Smithfield, Glocester and Burrillville. Call 401-519-1913 to book an appointment.
Income guidelines change yearly. The guidelines for this heating season are: $33,645, for one person; $43,997 for two; $54,350 for three; $64,702 for four; $75,054 for five; and $85,407 for six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.