JOHNSTON – Tri-County Health Centers announce that they are offering Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (or PrEP) as a way to prevent people who do not have HIV from getting HIV.
The initiative to provide same day access to PrEP comes as a result of grant funding from the Rhode Island Department of Health, Title X supplemental funding.
According to a press release, Tri-County is currently the only health center in Rhode Island to offer same day access to PrEP to all sexually active adults and adolescents at no cost, regardless of health insurance. People do not have to be patients of the health center in order to get PrEP.
Pre-exposure Prophylaxis is medication taken to prevent getting HIV. According to the CDC, PrEP is highly effective for preventing HIV when taken as prescribed, and reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99 percent. PrEP also reduces the risk of getting HIV from injection drug use by at least 74 percent. Adults and adolescents who weigh at least 75 pounds may be eligible for PrEP.
People interested in PrEP should contact the health center to schedule a free, confidential appointment with one of Tri-County’s medical providers. If they are a candidate for PrEP, they will be provided with the oral medication at no cost. Individuals must commit to visits with the medical provider about every three months to receive refills and follow-up lab work.
To find out more about PrEP, contact Tri-County Health Centers at 401-519-1940.
