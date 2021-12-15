NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave., announces the following programs.
• “A Holiday Present” program: Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. This year’s holiday program features professional storyteller Mark Binder. All ages are welcome. Registration is required.
• Arts and Crafts for Adults – Gnome Bottle Topper: Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. All supplies provided. Registration required.
• Zentangle and Paint: Monday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. Adult creative class using Zentangle designs and water color pencil. Registration is required.
• Middle School Book Club: Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m. This book club is just for middle schoolers to rate and discuss the chosen book and play some games. This month’s read is the graphic novel “Snapdragon,” by Kat Leyh. Copies are available at the Circulation Desk. Registration is required.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all programs for kids, teens and adults, check out the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org .
For more information, call 401-353-5600.
