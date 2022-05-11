NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library will be closed on Saturday, May14, to accommodate filming for the R.I. PBS “Our Town: North Providence” documentary interviews. Residents interested in being interviewed may contact Jodi Mesolella, director of membership and special projects, at jodim@ripbs.org.
The following children’s programs have been announced:
•A Lego Stacks and Stories program will be held on Thursday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m., for students in grades K-2. All creations are displayed in the children’s department for the next week. Register online.
•The library’s Storytime will be held Friday, May13, at 10:30 a.m. The program is open to ages birth to 5 and includes songs, movement and stories. Register online.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of programs for kids, teens and adults, check out the Events Calendar at https://nprovlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.