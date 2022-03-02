NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library announces the following programs.
• Indoor play date and face painting with Jen from Creative Chica will be held on Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is required.
• Middle School Makers: held on Mondays from March 7 to April 11 at 6:30 p.m. Students in grades 6-8 can register for this fun maker program involving all different types of craft and DIY projects. Each week there will be a different project.
• Rooster Games Book Club: meets Tuesday, March 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The program is open to students in grades 3-5. This month, students will read, rate and discuss the book “Measuring Up,” by Lily Lamotte. This book club will help kids prepare for the Rooster Games trivia competition, held in the spring at the library. Books are available at the Circulation Desk, registration is required.
• Messy Makers: Wednesday from March 9 to April 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m., for preschoolers. Registration is required.
• 3D Pens: Wednesday from March 9 to April 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Open to students in grades 3-5. STEM meets art in this fun program that allows kids to create using 3D pens. Registration is required.
• LEGO Stacks and Stories: Thursdays starting March 10 to April 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m., for grades K-2. Build with library Legos and then share a story of what you made. Registration is required.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all our programs for kids, teens and adults available, check out the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org .
