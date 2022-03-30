NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library announces the following programs.
• “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” – Interactive Movie Night: Thursday, March 31 at 5 p.m. Watch Harry Potter in a new way that will bring the movie to life. All ages are welcome, costumes encouraged. Registration required.
• Mystery Book Club: Tuesday, April 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meets once a month on the first Tuesday. This month’s book is “Angel at Troublesome Creek,” by Mignon F. Ballard.
• North Providence Library Rooster Games: Friday, May 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Open to students in grades 3 to 5 who have read at least three books from the RICBA list. Enjoy activities and trivia based on the Rhode Island Children’s Book Award books for 2022. Registration is required.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of programs, check out the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org.
