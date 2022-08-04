Aug. 1
Amayra C. Leporacci, Happy 9th Birthday! Love, Daddy, Mommy and Korra
Happy 9th Birthday, Amayra C. Leporacci! Love, Papa, Nana and Mother
Aug. 3
Happy 17th Birthday, Kelcy Conroy! Love, Dad
Nancy O’Halloran, Happy Birthday from all your friends at The Valley Breeze!
Aug. 4
Bradley J. Burroughs, Happy 16th Birthday! Love you very much! Love, Grandma, Grandpa, Mom, Dan and Bella
Aug. 6
Claire Dike, Happy 84th Birthday! You look amazing. From Judy, Dennis and Mayhem
Aug. 8
Emily Grieve, Happy Birthday and graduation! 8-8-8 you’re great! Love, Aunt Nell and Uncle Tony
Aug. 9
Gerry Duhamel, Happy Birthday! Love you tons! Kathy Jarry XO
Aug 10
Dawn Duquette, Happy Birthday, Dawn! We are so proud of you! Love, Mom, Dad, Bella and Gemma
Chirs Hetu, Happy 25th, Christopher! We love you, Mom, Dad and Matt
Aug. 14
Taylor Paige Quinn, Happy 21 beautiful! I love you! Mum-Mum XOXO
Aug. 16
Elizabeth “Betty” Therien, Happy 70th Birthday to our very own Super Woman! From your biggest fans
Aug. 18
Dennis Duquette, Happy 63rd Birthday from your wife! Still so hot!
Aug. 19
Dyan Boucher, Happy Birthday, Dyan! From Judy and Dennis
Happy Birthday, Cindy Hersom! From all your friends at The Valley Breeze
Aug. 23
Donna I. Amato, Happy Birthday! From your loving husband, Joe
Aug. 28
Molly Menard, Happy 5th Birthday! Love, Pepere and Memere XXOO
