Park ‘n Shop closing a loss for residents
The town lost its only full-service grocery store in August when the owners of Park ‘n Shop announced the store would be moving to Mendon. Residents were quick to point fingers at both the store’s owner and the owners of the Main Street plaza for failing to come to terms on a lease. The loss will also be felt in nearby Woonsocket, where city officials have been trying unsuccessfully for years to bring another grocery store into the city.
Water filtration plant a plus for town
In October, town officials broke ground on a new, $8.5 million water filtration facility behind the existing corrosion control facility on Elm Street. The new plant is expected to remove iron and manganese, improving water quality for the system’s 2,900 customers. The plant is mostly funded through a $6.2 million loan from the Massachusetts Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. As of October, town officials were still debating whether to fund the remaining cost out of the town’s tax treaty with ANP Blackstone Energy Company.
New leadership takes the helm
The town saw several new faces appointed to key leadership positions this year. In June, Dori Vecchio was appointed the new town administrator after the departure of Daniel Keyes at the end of 2020. Vecchio is a former human resources director for the City of Worcester, Mass. The previous month, Jill Foulis was appointed to be the new principal at Blackstone-Millville Regional High School for the 2021-2022 school year. Foulis comes to the town from Monson, Mass., where she served as assistant principal at Monson High School.
